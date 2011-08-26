US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures point to slide on Wall Street

NEW YORK, Aug 26 U.S. stock index futures
pointed to a lower open on Friday as investors found few
reasons to buy following a volatile week and ahead of a speech
from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on the economy.
S&P 500 futures SPc1 fell 10.1 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 fell 81
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 lost 13.25 points.
(Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)