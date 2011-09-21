US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slumps into close after Fed

NEW YORK, Sept 21 The S&P 500 stock index fell more than 2 percent on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said the economic outlook remains grim, even as it acted to boost economic demand.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI dropped 212.14 points, or 1.86 percent, to 11,196.52. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX dropped 25.98 points, or 2.16 percent, to 1,176.11. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC dropped 29.37 points, or 1.13 percent, to 2,560.87.

(Editing by Kenneth Barry)