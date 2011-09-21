US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slumps into close after Fed

BRIEF-Bengal Energy Qtrly adjusted net income per share $0.01
* Bengal Energy Ltd - production in Q3 of fiscal 2017 averaged 355 barrels of oil equivalent per day, an 8 pct decrease from previous quarter
NEW YORK, Sept 21 The S&P 500 stock index fell more than 2 percent on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said the economic outlook remains grim, even as it acted to boost economic demand.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI dropped 212.14 points, or 1.86 percent, to 11,196.52. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX dropped 25.98 points, or 2.16 percent, to 1,176.11. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC dropped 29.37 points, or 1.13 percent, to 2,560.87.
(Editing by Kenneth Barry)
* Bengal Energy Ltd - production in Q3 of fiscal 2017 averaged 355 barrels of oil equivalent per day, an 8 pct decrease from previous quarter
* Energy Transfer Equity LP - files to offer up to $1 billion of common units representing limited partner interests of Energy Transfer Equity L.P Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2kPndY4) Further company coverage:
* FB Financial Corporation to acquire Clayton Bank and American City Bank, the wholly-owned bank subsidiaries of Clayton Hc Inc.