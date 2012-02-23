European stocks to suffer after ECB cash flood ebbs

* Banks, cyclicals in or near overbought territory
* Valuations off lows
* No third round expected, limiting likely impact
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, Feb 23 Europe's equity markets
have been on a high for two months thanks to a big injection of
ECB cash and could be due for a comedown after the second - and
probably final - offer of cheap three-year funds next week.
The ample liquidity and reduced risk of near-term bank
failures mean the FTSEurofirst 300 index is unlikely to
reverse all of its 10 percent rally since the European Central
Bank unveiled plans to pump money into the system in December.
But with the euro zone banking sector the most
direct beneficiary of the cash, up 16 percent in two months in a
surge that has seen it move from oversold towards overbought
levels on the relative strength index (RSI), those gains look
likely to be pared after the second long-term
refinancing operation on Feb. 29.
"The first one had an enormous contribution in underpinning
the risk-on trade although it took some time. With the second a
lot more is priced in," William de Vijlder, chief investment
officer at BNP Paribas Investment Partners in Brussels, said.
European banks' 12-month forward price-earnings ratio has
recovered to 8.4 - below the 10-12 range seen before the crisis
but up from less than 7 late last year - and the sector no
longer looks significantly cheap versus U.S. peers, which trade
at 10 times earnings.
"A lot of it has already been built in, so it's very
difficult to say that financials are going to do that well
again," Edmund Shing, head of European equity strategy at
Barclays Capital, said.
"It's even probably a good time to be questioning whether
you stay in banks or not after what has been a very impressive
rally in the sector."
From a technical point of view, if a serious correction got
under way, the Euro STOXX 600 banking sector could shed around 7
percent from current levels around 154, according to Anders
Soderberg, strategist at SEB in Stockholm.
"If it's just a minor correction in a continued bullish
market the primary target would be 151. If it is a more severe
correction we should be looking at the area around 143-4. As
we've now twice reacted from the 233 day moving average, the
risk of a more profound reaction should be a bit higher."
Cyclical stocks, which are sensitive to the economic cycle,
have also benefited from increased appetite for risk.
The STOXX Europe 600 Autos index - which has
outperformed the FTSE Eurofirst 300 by 18 percent - has been
especially popular as the carmakers' finance arms can benefit
from the cash directly.
But the sector has been in overbought territory on the RSI
for most of the past month and the shift into cyclicals has been
unusually sharp. Data from Bank of America Merrill Lynch shows
investors' cyclicals minus defensives position is at its highest
since March 2011.
"Once you get risk premiums coming down you need to have
earnings growth to see a sustained rally that lasts one or two
years," Francesco Curto, head of the CROCI "cash return on
capital invested) valuations team at Deutsche Bank, said.
"We are still in a situation where GDP growth forecasts for
Europe are going to be in the very low single digits. Once the
rally is over you are going to be left with the problem of real
earnings growth."
Economists polled by Reuters forecast a 0.4 percent
contraction in the euro zone economy this year.
OVER BY MARCH?
The ECB is expected to allot nearly half a trillion euros
next week, according to a Reuters polls - after 489 billion
euros ($649 billion) in December.
ECB President Mario Draghi urged banks to make use of the
offer after the February policy meeting, saying there was "no
stigma on using the three-year facility".
"I think it (a high take-up) is a positive, I'd side with
the no stigma view that Draghi has," Mark Richards, global
equity strategist at Credit Suisse, said.
Credit Suisse cited supportive ECB monetary policy this week
when it upgraded its ratring on European equities to "benchmark"
and raised its year-end target for the Euro STOXX 50
to 2,650, though that was just 5.5 percent above current levels.
Historically, the most positive equity market reactions from
quantitative easing policies around the globe have come when the
moves are unexpected and when the central bank signals it is
ready to follow up with further steps, research from HSBC shows.
This time, though, neither factor applies. The ECB wants
next week's tender to be the last, to avoid banks getting too
reliant on the money.
"The evidence from the U.S., in particular, is that, when
the central bank stops buying, the effect on stocks can turn
negative," Garry Evans, strategist at HSBC said in a note.
"This suggests that the positive impact from the LTRO is
likely to peter out by the end of this month."
In the U.S., the benchmark S&P 500 index fell 6
percent in July to October 2011, when the Federal Reserve halted
quantitative easing and allowed its balance sheet to shrink.