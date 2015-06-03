MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi Arabia slips on weaker oil, PMI; Egypt extends rally

(Updates with Saudi Arabia, Egypt open)
DUBAI, June 3 Saudi Arabia's stock market
slipped in early trade on Wednesday, tracking oil prices, while
Egypt's bourse extended its rally after data showed a slight
improvement in the outlook for business activity.
The main Saudi index edged down 0.2 percent and
heavyweight petrochemicals firm Saudi Basic Industries
lost just as much.
Oil shipper Bahri dropped 2.2 percent after the
stock exchange said on Tuesday it was one of five local
companies in which foreigners would not be able to buy shares
when the market opens to direct foreign investment this month.
The other four companies are real estate developers and
focus on the holy cities of Mecca and Medina. Saudi media had
previously reported that this could be a reason for restrictions
on ownership of their shares.
Another negative factor for the market was a relatively weak
purchasing manager index. Growth in Saudi Arabia's non-oil
private sector slowed to a 12-month low in May as expansion of
both output and new orders slackened, the PMI survey showed on
Wednesday.
In Egypt, business activity in the private sector, excluding
oil, shrank for the fifth month in a row in May but edged closer
to expansion as employment rose, a similar survey indicated.
The Cairo index rose 1.2 percent as most stocks
gained. Ezz Steel climbed 0.7 percent despite swinging to an
annual financial loss.
Egypt's biggest steelmaker reported a net loss of 836
million Egyptian pounds ($109.5 million) for 2014, compared to a
net profit of 528 million pounds in the previous year.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia and Tom
Heneghan)