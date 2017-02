NEW YORK, Aug 3 U.S. stocks cut losses and the Nasdaq index turned positive on Wednesday in a highly volatile and heavily traded session in which the technology-heavy Nasdaq had earlier erased its gains for the year.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI dropped 47.15 points, or 0.40 percent, to 11,819.47. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX dropped 4.03 points, or 0.32 percent, to 1,250.02. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC gained 2.41 points, or 0.09 percent, to 2,671.65.

(Editing by Kenneth Barry)