US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St lower in volatile trade

NEW YORK, Aug 24 The Nasdaq briefly fell 1 percent on Wednesday as an early rally on strong economic data was quelled by uncertainty around Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's address later this week.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI dropped 33.71 points, or 0.30 percent, to 11,143.05. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX dropped 3.98 points, or 0.34 percent, to 1,158.37. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC dropped 21.08 points, or 0.86 percent, to 2,424.98.