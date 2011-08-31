版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq turns lower, Wall St cuts gains

 NEW YORK, Aug 31 U.S. stocks pared gains and
the Nasdaq turned negative on Wednesday as hopes for new
stimulus measures from the Federal Reserve in the weeks ahead
vied with signs the economy is weakening.
 The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 45.18
points, or 0.39 percent, at 11,605.13. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX was up 5.03 points, or 0.41 percent, at
1,217.95. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 2.78
points, or 0.11 percent, at 2,573.33.
 (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)

