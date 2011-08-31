版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St gains evaporate; Nasdaq falls

 NEW YORK, Aug 31 U.S. stocks pared most of
their gains on Wednesday, and the technology-heavy Nasdaq fell,
as hopes for new stimulus measures from the Federal Reserve in
the weeks ahead vied with signs the economy is weakening.
 The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI gained 3.25 points,
or 0.03 percent, to 11,563.20. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
.SPX dropped 0.24 points, or 0.02 percent, to 1,212.68. The
Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC dropped 14.98 points, or 0.58
percent, to 2,561.13.
 (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)

