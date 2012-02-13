版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St extends gains, Nasdaq up 1 pct

NEW YORK Feb 13 U.S. stocks extended gains on Monday, with the Nasdaq rising 1 percent on strength in large-cap tech shares.

Equities had been higher earlier after Greece's parliament approved strict financial reforms needed to obtain an international bailout package.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 85.52 points, or 0.67 percent, at 12,886.75. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 10.50 points, or 0.78 percent, at 1,353.14. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 29.26 points, or 1.01 percent, at 2,933.14.

Apple Inc was one of the top boosts to the Nasdaq, rising 1.6 percent to $501.39. Google Inc gained 1.2 percent to $612.97.

