US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St extends gains, Nasdaq up 1 pct

NEW YORK Feb 13 U.S. stocks extended
gains on Monday, with the Nasdaq rising 1 percent on
strength in large-cap tech shares.
Equities had been higher earlier after Greece's parliament
approved strict financial reforms needed to obtain an
international bailout package.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 85.52 points,
or 0.67 percent, at 12,886.75. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 10.50 points, or 0.78 percent, at 1,353.14. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 29.26 points, or 1.01
percent, at 2,933.14.
Apple Inc was one of the top boosts to the Nasdaq,
rising 1.6 percent to $501.39. Google Inc gained 1.2
percent to $612.97.