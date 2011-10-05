US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street gains, Nasdaq up 1 pct

NEW YORK Oct 5 U.S. stocks rose in a volatile session on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq gaining 1 percent.

Equities had earlier struggled for direction but mostly rose as European finance ministers appeared ready to prop up struggling banks. U.S. data on the labor market and services sector came in stronger than expected.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 59.15 points, or 0.55 percent, at 10,867.86. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 7.19 points, or 0.64 percent, at 1,131.14. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 25.72 points, or 1.07 percent, at 2,430.54.

U.S.-listed shares of Research in Motion RIMM.O were the Nasdaq 100's .NDX top gainer, climbing 13 percent to $23.68.

