NEW YORK, Aug 2 The Nasdaq fell 2 percent while the Dow and S&P 500 extended losses on Tuesday as worries about the economy outweighed relief over enactment of a law avoiding a U.S. default.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 167.33 points, or 1.38 percent, at 11,965.16. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 22.21 points, or 1.73 percent, at 1,264.73. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 50.84 points, or 1.85 percent, at 2,693.77, after falling as much as 2 percent. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Kenneth Barry)