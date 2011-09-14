US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St extends gains, Nasdaq up 2 pct

NEW YORK, Sept 14 U.S. stocks extended their
gains and the Nasdaq rose 2 percent on Wednesday after France
and Germany urged Greece to implement austerity reforms to ease
the euro zone debt crisis.
German and French leaders called on Greece to implement all
reforms "strictly and effectively," a German government
spokesman said. For details, see [ID:nP6E7JV05E]
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 193.90
points, or 1.75 percent, at 11,299.75. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX was up 20.54 points, or 1.75 percent, at
1,193.41. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 51.16
points, or 2.02 percent, at 2,583.31.
(Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Kenneth Barry)