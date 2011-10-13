US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq cuts losses, briefly turns positive

NEW YORK Oct 13 The Dow and the S&P 500 fell on Thursday, but the Nasdaq composite index cut its losses to briefly turn positive in midday trading.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX.O) was the top gainer on the Nasdaq 100 .NDX, climbing 9 percent to $43.86 after IMS Health said it was revising estimates of the number of prescriptions written in late September for Vertex's hepatitis C drug. [ID:nN1E79C0JH]

The Dow and S&P remained solidly lower after three days of gains as earnings from JPMorgan and soft economic data from China reinforced worries about a slowing global economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 95.06 points, or 0.83 percent, at 11,423.79. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 11.51 points, or 0.95 percent, at 1,195.74. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 0.33 points, or 0.01 percent, at 2,604.40.

