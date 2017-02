NEW YORK, Aug 3 U.S. stocks extended losses and the Nasdaq turned negative for the year on Wednesday following another round of weak data that underscored concerns about the pace of economic growth.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 132.90 points, or 1.12 percent, at 11,733.72. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 15.75 points, or 1.26 percent, at 1,238.30. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 37.84 points, or 1.42 percent, at 2,631.40.

(Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Kenneth Barry)