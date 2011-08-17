US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq turns negative, Dow and S&P trim gains

NEW YORK Aug 17 The Nasdaq slipped into negative territory in choppy trading while the Dow and the S&P 500 pared gains on Wednesday, with shares of Dell DELL.O down 8.7 percent.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 37.47 points, or 0.33 percent, at 11,443.40. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 5.14 points, or 0.43 percent, at 1,197.90, off a session high at 1,208.47. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 3.73 points, or 0.15 percent, at 2,519.72.

Earlier, the Dow touched an intraday high at 11,529.67, while the Nasdaq had climbed as high as 2,549.11. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Jan Paschal)