版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 9日 星期四 00:13 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall Street erases early gains

NEW YORK Feb 8 U.S. stocks gave up early gains on Wednesday as the Dow hovered at its highest level in nearly four years and investors awaited the latest attempt by Greece to reach a deal on reforms in exchange for a new bailout.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 36.18 points, or 0.28 percent, to 12,842.02. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 2.26 points, or 0.17 percent, to 1,344.79. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 5.34 points, or 0.18 percent, to 2,898.74.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐