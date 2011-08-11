US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures turn negative as European shrs fall

NEW YORK Aug 11 U.S. stock futures turned negative, erasing early gains on Thursday as European equities fell to a session low.

S&P 500 futures SPc1 were off 15 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 lost 129 points and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 sank 17.5 points.

European shares were pressured as French banks fell, extending the previous day's losses on concerns about the sector's outlook. For details, see [ID:nL6E7JB14F] (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica)