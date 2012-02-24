版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St edges up at open, near 2008 highs

NEW YORK Feb 24 U.S. stocks rose at the open on Friday and looked to extend gains that have taken equities to highs not seen since before the 2008 collapse of Lehman Brothers.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 8.09 points, or 0.06 percent, at 12,992.78. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index added 1.52 points, or 0.11 percent, at 1,364.98. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 6.14 points, or 0.21 percent, at 2,963.12.

