US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St edges up at open, near 2008 highs

* ICC enters into MOU and presale agreement with Emblem Corp. Setting in motion a framework for the importation of CBD into Canada
NEW YORK Feb 24 U.S. stocks rose at the open on Friday and looked to extend gains that have taken equities to highs not seen since before the 2008 collapse of Lehman Brothers.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 8.09 points, or 0.06 percent, at 12,992.78. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index added 1.52 points, or 0.11 percent, at 1,364.98. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 6.14 points, or 0.21 percent, at 2,963.12.
MEXICO CITY, Feb 27 Mexico's Fomento Economico Mexicano (Femsa) on Monday reported a 23 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit compared to the same period a year earlier.
NEW YORK, Feb 27 Post-trade provider Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, or DTCC, has successfully completed testing of blockchain-based technology for the clearing and settlement of repurchase, or repo, agreement transactions, and will decide by June whether to deploy the new system.