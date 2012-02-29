US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens up on GDP data, ECB loans

HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb. 23 at 6:45 p.m. EST/0045 GMT

Feb 23 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: NUCLEAR WEAPONS Trump says he wants to build up the U.S. nuclear arsenal to ensure it is at the "top of the pack," saying the United States has fallen behind in its atomic weapons capacity. IMMIGRATION Mexico expresses "worry and irritation" about U.S. policies to two of Trump's top officials, giving a chilly reply to the new administratio