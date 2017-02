NEW YORK, Aug 5 U.S. stocks rose more than 1 percent at the open on Friday as the July payrolls report eased some anxiety about the struggling U.S. economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 160.26 points, or 1.41 percent, at 11,543.94. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 18.04 points, or 1.50 percent, at 1,218.11. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 35.25 points, or 1.38 percent, at 2,591.64. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch)