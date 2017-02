NEW YORK Aug 15 Wall Street stocks opened higher on Monday, feeding on acquisition news and brushing off weak regional manufacturing data after last week's wild swings took the S&P 500 near a one-year low.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 117.61 points, or 1.04 percent, at 11,386.63. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 12.07 points, or 1.02 percent, at 1,190.88. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 20.94 points, or 0.83 percent, at 2,528.92. (Reporting by Ashley Lau)