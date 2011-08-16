US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens down on weak German data

NEW YORK Aug 16 U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday after three days of gains as data showed sluggish German growth hobbled the euro zone, rekindling fears of a stagnant global economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 85.37 points, or 0.74 percent, at 11,397.53. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX fell 12.11 points, or 1.01 percent, at 1,192.38. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was off 28.06 points, or 1.10 percent, at 2,527.14. (Reporting by Ashley Lau)