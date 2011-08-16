版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 16日 星期二 21:40 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens down on weak German data

NEW YORK Aug 16 U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday after three days of gains as data showed sluggish German growth hobbled the euro zone, rekindling fears of a stagnant global economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 85.37 points, or 0.74 percent, at 11,397.53. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX fell 12.11 points, or 1.01 percent, at 1,192.38. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was off 28.06 points, or 1.10 percent, at 2,527.14. (Reporting by Ashley Lau)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐