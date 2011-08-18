US STOCKS-Wall St opens sharply lower on renewed bank worries

NEW YORK Aug 18 U.S. stocks tumbled at the
open on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq falling more
than 3 percent on concerns that the European debt crisis might
spread to the U.S. banking sector.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 317.00
points, or 2.78 percent, at 11,093.21. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX was down 37.87 points, or 3.17 percent, at
1,156.02. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 92.33
points, or 3.68 percent, at 2,419.15.
The New York Stock Exchange and NYSE Amex Cash Markets
invoked a rule to smooth trading, also known as Rule 48, at the
open on Thursday.
(Reporting by Ashley Lau)