Europe shares inch up; earnings help lift sentiment

PARIS Oct 22 European shares inched higher in early trading on Wednesday, extending the previous session's sharp gains, with a raft of positive corporate results from companies including ABB and Husqvarna lifting sentiment.

At 0711 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.1 percent at 1,300.72 points, after surging 2.1 percent on Tuesday.

Shares in Swiss engineering group ABB gained 3.1 percent after posting a bigger-than-expected rise in orders, helped by demand from the oil and gas industries, while outdoor equipment maker Husqvarna surged 6.1 percent after reporting a larger-than-expected rise in earnings. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by James Regan)