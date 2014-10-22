Europe shares inch up; earnings help lift sentiment

PARIS Oct 22 European shares inched higher in
early trading on Wednesday, extending the previous session's
sharp gains, with a raft of positive corporate results from
companies including ABB and Husqvarna
lifting sentiment.
At 0711 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.1 percent at 1,300.72 points, after
surging 2.1 percent on Tuesday.
Shares in Swiss engineering group ABB gained 3.1 percent
after posting a bigger-than-expected rise in orders, helped by
demand from the oil and gas industries, while outdoor equipment
maker Husqvarna surged 6.1 percent after reporting a
larger-than-expected rise in earnings.
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by James Regan)