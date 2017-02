NEW YORK Nov 1 U.S. stocks slid at the open on Tuesday as the deal to rescue Greece and prevent a wider sovereign debt crisis was thrown into disarray and as Asian economic data reignited fears of a global slowdown.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI dropped 259.93 points, or 2.17 percent, to 11,695.08. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX.INX lost 33.41 points, or 2.67 percent, to 1,219.89. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC fell 78.24 points, or 2.91 percent, to 2,606.17. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)