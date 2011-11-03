US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St up on ECB rate cut

NEW YORK Nov 3 U.S. stocks rose 1 percent at the open on Thursday after the European Central Bank surprised markets by cutting interest rates and as a Greek referendum on its euro zone membership was put into question.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI gained 136.00 points, or 1.15 percent, to 11,972.04. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX.INX rose 12.66 points, or 1.02 percent, to 1,250.56. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC climbed 23.93 points, or 0.91 percent, to 2,663.91. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)