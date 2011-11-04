US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower on Greece, payrolls data

NEW YORK Nov 4 U.S. stocks fell at open on Friday as an uncertain outcome of Greece's sovereign debt crisis and a mixed report on the U.S. labor market kept investors nervous.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 70.31 points, or 0.58 percent, at 11,974.16. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 8.28 points, or 0.66 percent, at 1,252.87. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 15.73 points, or 0.58 percent, at 2,682.24. (Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)