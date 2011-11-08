US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher; Italy vote in focus

BRIEF-Glaukos Corp names Joseph Gilliam as CFO
* Joseph Gilliam to join Glaukos Corporation as chief financial officer and senior vice president of corporate development
NEW YORK Nov 8 U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday as Italian lawmakers prepared for a crucial vote on public finances that marks the latest turn in the long-simmering euro zone debt crisis.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 35.72 points, or 0.30 percent, at 12,104.11. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX added 5.17 points, or 0.41 percent, at 1,266.29. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC put on 17.03 points, or 0.63 percent, at 2,712.28. (Reporting by Angela Moon; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Ja solar holdings co ltd - china export & credit insurance corporation provided export buyer's credit insurance to export around 300 MW JA solar modules
* Evolving Systems signs multi-year managed services deal with Southeast Asia Wireless Carrier for customer acquisition, activation and upsell