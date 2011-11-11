版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St up on Italy hopes

NEW YORK Nov 11 U.S. stocks rose at the open on Friday as Italy's Senate approved economic reforms crucial to avoid a euro zone meltdown.

Investors had worried Italy would be forced to seek a bailout the euro zone cannot afford.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI added 180.27 points, or 1.52 percent, to 12,074.06. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX rose 17.62 points, or 1.42 percent, to 1,257.31. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC gained 31.33 points, or 1.19 percent, to 2,656.47. (Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

