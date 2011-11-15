US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St dips at open on Italy fears

NEW YORK Nov 15 Wall Street stocks dipped at the open on Tuesday, weighed down by banks and resource-related stocks, as risk aversion tied to Europe's debt crisis sent Italy's bond yields back into a perceived danger zone.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI dropped 14.75 points, or 0.12 percent, to 12,064.23. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX.INX lost 2.26 points, or 0.18 percent, to 1,249.52. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC fell 6.59 points, or 0.25 percent, to 2,650.63. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)