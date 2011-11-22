US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower after GDP reading

BRIEF-Banro reports robbery attempt at Twangiza mine site
* On February 7, 2017, a group of armed robbers attempted to enter gate of Banro's Twangiza mine site camp
NEW YORK, Nov 22 U.S. stocks edged lower at the open on Tuesday as persistent concerns over Europe and a weaker reading on economic growth kept investors on edge.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI dropped 32.39 points, or 0.28 percent, to 11,514.92. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX.INX shed 2.59 points, or 0.22 percent, to 1,190.39. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC lost 4.87 points, or 0.19 percent, to 2,518.27. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* On February 7, 2017, a group of armed robbers attempted to enter gate of Banro's Twangiza mine site camp
WASHINGTON, Feb 7 The U.S. Senate was poised to vote on Tuesday on President Donald Trump's choice of billionaire Betsy DeVos to be education secretary, amid a deadlock over the controversial nominee that is expected to be broken by Vice President Mike Pence.
* CERECOR ENGAGES SUNTRUST ROBINSON HUMPHREY TO ASSIST WITH REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES