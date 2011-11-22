版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower after GDP reading

 NEW YORK, Nov 22 U.S. stocks edged lower at the
open on Tuesday as persistent concerns over Europe and a weaker
reading on economic growth kept investors on edge.
 The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI dropped 32.39
points, or 0.28 percent, to 11,514.92. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX.INX shed 2.59 points, or 0.22 percent, to
1,190.39. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC lost 4.87 points,
or 0.19 percent, to 2,518.27.
  (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

