US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower on Europe woes, China

 NEW YORK, Nov 23 Wall Street stocks fell at the
open on Wednesday, putting the S&P 500 on track for a sixth
straight losing day as the euro zone crisis and weak Chinese
data weighed on investor sentiment.
 The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI fell 108.37 points,
or 0.94 percent, to 11,385.35. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
.SPX.INX lost 12.44 points, or 1.05 percent, to 1,175.60.
The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC dropped 23.47 points, or
0.93 percent, to 2,497.81.
  (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

