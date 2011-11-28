US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St soars at open on euro zone hopes

BRIEF-Co-Op Group announces new CEO
* Co-Op Group announces appointment of Steve Murrells to succeed Richard Pennycook as Group CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lawrence White)
NEW YORK Nov 28 U.S. stocks opened sharply higher on Monday on hopes that fresh proposals could be emerging out of Europe to help solve the region's debt crisis.
Retail stocks rallied after strong sales over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, with the S&P retail index .RLX advancing 3.4 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 274.96 points, or 2.45 percent, at 11,506.74. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 29.67 points, or 2.56 percent, at 1,188.34. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 71.02 points, or 2.91 percent, at 2,512.53. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Sees Q1 ASMS up 15.2 percent YOY, 2017 ASMS up about 18.5 percent YOY
WASHINGTON, Feb 7 German automaker BMW AG has agreed to pay up to $477.7 million to settle a class-action lawsuit covering about 318,000 U.S. luxury car owners who may have suffered water damage harming electrical components in vehicle trunks.