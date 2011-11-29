US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat after rally

NEW YORK Nov 29 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Tuesday as a strong rally in the previous session limited upside even as Italian bond yields fell from session highs.

The Italian yields fell amid hopes that a meeting of European finance ministers would be a step forward in resolving the region's debt crisis.

Optimism over progress in Europe contributed to gains of 2.9 percent in the S&P in Monday's session.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 5.60 points, or 0.05 percent, at 11,517.41. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 0.08 points, or 0.01 percent, at 1,192.63. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 5.15 points, or 0.20 percent, at 2,522.19. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)