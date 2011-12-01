US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St edges down after big run

BRIEF-Manchester United PLC Q2 basic earnings per share 10.69 pence
* Manchester United PLC says Q2 adjusted basic earnings per share 10.63 pence
NEW YORK Dec 1 Wall Street stocks drifted lower at the open on Thursday as investors took a breather after the S&P 500 posted its best gains since August in a powerful rally, and looked ahead to closely watched employment data on Friday.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 21.34 points, or 0.18 percent, to 12,024.34. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index fell 3.50 points, or 0.28 percent, to 1,243.46. The Nasdaq Composite Index was off 6.18 points, or 0.24 percent, to 2,614.16.
* Manchester United PLC says Q2 adjusted basic earnings per share 10.63 pence
NEW YORK, Feb 9 Private equity firm KKR & Co LP reported lower-than-expected earnings on Thursday as losses in privately held investments that have yet to be realized dragged on overall performance.
* Tremor Video reports strong full-year and record fourth-quarter 2016 financial results; announces ceo transition