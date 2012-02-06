US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower on Greece worries

BRIEF-Stone Energy Corp says bankruptcy court entered an order confirming reorganization plan
* On February 15, 2017, bankruptcy court entered an order, confirming reorganization plan -SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Feb 6 U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday after a five-week rally on concerns Greece will be unable to avoid a chaotic default as it tries to reach terms on a new bailout package.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 53.20 points, or 0.41 percent, to 12,809.03. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 5.81 points, or 0.43 percent, to 1,339.09. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 15.26 points, or 0.53 percent, to 2,890.40.
* Starting today, people in Brazil, Mexico, Argentina can see fact check tagged articles in expanded story box on news.google.com and in google news & weather apps
Feb 15 Wal-Mart Stores Inc has acquired online outdoor clothing and gear retailer Moosejaw for $51 million in an all-cash deal, the company said on Wednesday, as it works to boost its competitive standing in U.S. e-commerce.