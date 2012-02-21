版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher after Greece deal

NEW YORK Feb 21 U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Tuesday after euro zone finance ministers secured a deal that will enable Greece to avoid a March default.

An agreement on a 130 billion euro ($172.47 billion) bailout was reached after Greece was forced to accept unpopular fiscal measures, and private sector bondholders agreed to steeper losses.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 24.75 points, or 0.19 percent, at 12,974.62. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 3.52 points, or 0.26 percent, at 1,364.75. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 5.21 points, or 0.18 percent, at 2,956.99.

