US STOCKS-Wall St opens slightly lower

NEW YORK Feb 22 U.S. stocks opened
slightly lower on Wednesday, putting the S&P 500's
three-day winning streak in jeopardy after weaker-than-expected
euro zone economic data.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 12.11
points, or 0.09 percent, at 12,953.58. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index dipped 1.86 points, or 0.14 percent, at 1,360.35.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was off 7.15 points, or 0.24
percent, at 2,941.42.
European shares fell for a second straight session as
recession concerns increased after data showed the euro zone's
service sector unexpectedly shrank and amid residual worries
about Greece despite its success in getting a bailout.