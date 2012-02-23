US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat after data

NEW YORK Feb 23 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Thursday after labor market data indicated that while the economy continued to recover, progress was slow.

Movement could be limited as S&P 500 again faces a tough test in piercing the 1,360 level, a 10-month high seen as a key resistance point.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 17.94 points, or 0.14 percent, at 12,920.73. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 1.34 points, or 0.10 percent, at 1,356.32. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.11 points, or 0.00 percent, at 2,933.28.