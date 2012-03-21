US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat, Oracle gains

NEW YORK, March 21 U.S. stocks opened little
changed o n Wednesday as investors awaited data on the housing
market a day after the S&P 500 snapped a three-day winning
streak.
Equities fell for the first time in four sessions and second
in the past ten o n T uesday as a warning about China's growth
sparked selling in energy and industrial shares, although broad
selling was minimal.
Oracle Corp advanced 3.2 percent to $31.09 after
beating earnings estimates as new software sales came in at the
high end of the company's forecast, offsetting a sharp drop in
hardware revenue.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 14.15 points,
or 0.11 percent, at 13,184.34. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 1.32 points, or 0.09 percent, at 1,406.84. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 5.41 points, or 0.18
percent, at 3,079.56.