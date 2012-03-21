US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow, S&P turn lower after housing data

NEW YORK, March 21 The Dow and S&P 500 drifted lower o n Wednesday after weaker-than-expected report on February U.S. existing home sales.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 20.44 points, or 0.16 percent, at 13,149.75. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 3.06 points, or 0.22 percent, at 1,402.46. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 0.34 points, or 0.01 percent, at 3,073.81.

Losses in the Nasdaq were limited by Oracle Corp, which advanced 1.2 percent to $30.47 after beating earnings estimates as new software sales came in at the high end of the company's forecast, offsetting a sharp drop in hardware revenue.