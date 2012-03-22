版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower on China, Europe

NEW YORK, March 22 U.S. stocks opened lower on
T hursday as data on the U.S. labor market did little to counter
concerns about weakness in the global economy after soft
manufacturing data in the euro zone and China.  	
    The HSBC flash purchasing managers index showed China's
manufacturing sector activity shrank in March for a fifth
successive month, while the March Markit's Eurozone Composite
PMI showed further contraction, led by a decline in French and
German factory activity.  
 	
    The data greatly reduced hopes the euro zone could sidestep
a recession while indicating China's slowdown has yet to wane.  	
    The Dow Jones industrial average was down 71.21
points, or 0.54 percent, at 13,053.41. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 8.99 points, or 0.64 percent, at 1,393.90.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 19.24 points, or
0.63 percent, at 3,056.08.

