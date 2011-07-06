US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St edges lower on Portugal, China

NEW YORK, July 6 U.S. stocks opened lower on Wednesday after Moody's downgrade of Portugal's credit rating to "junk" and China's interest rate rise sparked jitters about global growth prospects.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 7.42 points, or 0.06 percent, at 12,562.45. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 3.44 points, or 0.26 percent, at 1,334.44. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 4.57 points, or 0.16 percent, at 2,821.20.

(Reporting by Angela Moon, Editing by Kenneth Barry)