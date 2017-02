NEW YORK, Aug 1 U.S. stocks rose more than 1 percent at the open on Monday on relief over a last-ditch deal in Washington to raise the U.S. borrowing limit and avert an unprecedented default.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI gained 134.34 points, or 1.11 percent, to 12,277.58. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX climbed 14.86 points, or 1.15 percent, to 1,307.14. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC added 39.86 points, or 1.45 percent, to 2,796.24. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak)