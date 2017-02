NEW YORK, Aug 2 Wall Street stocks opened lower on Tuesday as investors fretted about a possible U.S. government credit downgrade and concerns grew about the economy's growth prospects.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI dropped 49.19 points, or 0.41 percent, to 12,083.30. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX fell 7.23 points, or 0.56 percent, to 1,279.71. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC lost 16.46 points, or 0.60 percent, to 2,728.15. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak)