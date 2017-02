NEW YORK, Aug 3 U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Wednesday as a better-than-expected reading on the labor market encouraged investors looking to halt the market's longest losing streak since October 2008.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 15.40 points, or 0.13 percent, at 11,882.02. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 2.38 points, or 0.19 percent, at 1,256.43. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 9.07 points, or 0.34 percent, at 2,678.31. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica)