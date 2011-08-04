版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 4日 星期四 21:36 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens 1 pct lower on growth fears

 NEW YORK, Aug 4 Major U.S. stock indexes
tumbled more than 1 percent at the open on Thursday, resuming
their downturn after a labor market report became the latest
datapoint to show the economy has stalled.
 The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI slid 133.66 points,
or 1.12 percent, at 11,762.78. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
.SPX took off 15.27 points, or 1.21 percent, at 1,245.07. The
Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 42.37 points, or 1.57
percent, at 2,650.70.
 New U.S. claims for unemployment benefits edged down last
week, pointing to a marginal improvement in the labor market,
the Labor Department said. For details, see [ID:nN1E7730AR]
  (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐