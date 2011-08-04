US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens 1 pct lower on growth fears

BRIEF-Softbank near first closing of $100 bln tech fund - Bloomberg
* Softbank near first closing of $100 billion tech fund - Bloomberg, citing sources
NEW YORK, Aug 4 Major U.S. stock indexes tumbled more than 1 percent at the open on Thursday, resuming their downturn after a labor market report became the latest datapoint to show the economy has stalled.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI slid 133.66 points, or 1.12 percent, at 11,762.78. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX took off 15.27 points, or 1.21 percent, at 1,245.07. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 42.37 points, or 1.57 percent, at 2,650.70.
New U.S. claims for unemployment benefits edged down last week, pointing to a marginal improvement in the labor market, the Labor Department said. For details, see [ID:nN1E7730AR] (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica)
BUENOS AIRES/SAO PAULO, Feb 9 When Argentina launched a tax amnesty program last year to bring billions of dollars back into the country, it found support from an unlikely corner: the banks whose clients had stashed money abroad.