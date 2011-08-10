US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slumps nearly 2 pct at open

BRIEF-Jingyuntong Tech's buyout fund, partners complete purchase of Holland's Nexperia
* Says its buyout fund and partners has completed purchase of Netherland's Nexperia for $2.75 billion via a consortium
NEW YORK Aug 10 U.S. stocks opened down nearly 2 percent on Wednesday following a sharp snap-back rally in the last session as investors' well-worn fears about the economy and high levels of public debt looked set to generate more volatile trading.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 205.06 points, or 1.82 percent, at 11,034.71. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 20.19 points, or 1.72 percent, at 1,152.34. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 64.20 points, or 2.59 percent, at 2,418.32. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica)
SEOUL, Feb 8 Hyundai Motor said on Wednesday it may procure electric vehicle batteries from Chinese companies for a planned China model after South Korean battery makers failed to make a list of approved vendors last year.
* Says purchases equipment worth T$560.8 million ($18.03 million)