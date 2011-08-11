CORRECTED-US STOCKS-Wall St climbs at open on data

(Corrects to remove word "futures" from lead)

NEW YORK Aug 11 U.S. stocks rose at the open on Thursday on a better-than-expected labor market report and a rebound in financial shares.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI gained 116.17 points, or 1.08 percent, to 10,836.11. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX gained 11.98 points, or 1.07 percent, to 1,132.74. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC gained 36.76 points, or 1.54 percent, to 2,417.81. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak)