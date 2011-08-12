US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St climbs at open after sales data

NEW YORK Aug 12 U.S. stocks rose at the open on Friday putting the S&P on track for its first two-day winning streak in nearly a month as data showed retail sales posted their biggest gain since March.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI gained 93.39 points, or 0.84 percent, to 11,236.70. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX rose 7.94 points, or 0.68 percent, to 1,180.58. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC added 14.27 points, or 0.57 percent, to 2,506.95. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak)